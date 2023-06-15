Probity Advisors Inc. Purchases 333 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Arjuna Capital bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $140.71 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.98. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $147.10. The firm has a market cap of $102.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

