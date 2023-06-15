Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) PT Lowered to $324.00

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $338.00 to $324.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PSA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $344.13.

NYSE:PSA opened at $284.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $291.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.70. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $270.13 and a 52 week high of $357.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Public Storage by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 52,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,722,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Public Storage by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 324,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,839,000 after purchasing an additional 59,482 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

