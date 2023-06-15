Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Puma Biotechnology Stock Up 0.3 %

PBYI opened at $3.52 on Tuesday. Puma Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $164.42 million, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.64.

Institutional Trading of Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:PBYI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. Puma Biotechnology had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $52.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.71 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Puma Biotechnology will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBYI. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 3.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 7,066 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,379,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,733,000 after buying an additional 175,447 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 10.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 340,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 33,342 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 4.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 186,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. 60.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. It focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

