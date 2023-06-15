Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Reduced by B. Riley

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of MasterCraft Boat in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 12th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.99. The consensus estimate for MasterCraft Boat’s current full-year earnings is $4.89 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for MasterCraft Boat’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $166.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.37 million. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 64.21% and a net margin of 8.10%.

MasterCraft Boat Stock Down 0.3 %

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. KeyCorp started coverage on MasterCraft Boat in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on MasterCraft Boat in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded MasterCraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MasterCraft Boat currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.17.

Shares of MCFT opened at $30.40 on Tuesday. MasterCraft Boat has a 52 week low of $18.49 and a 52 week high of $35.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $532 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 143.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Group One Trading L.P. raised its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 55.9% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 96.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the following segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.