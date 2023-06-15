Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink raised their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 13th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.68) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.77). SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chinook Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.24) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Chinook Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.88) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.11) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI downgraded Chinook Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bloom Burton downgraded shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright cut shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Securities lowered shares of Chinook Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.83.

Chinook Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:KDNY opened at $37.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.61. Chinook Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.47 and a 1 year high of $38.14.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14 million. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,114.05% and a negative return on equity of 47.13%. Chinook Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William Mariner Greenman sold 1,155 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $26,911.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,881.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Andrew James King sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $116,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,593.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Mariner Greenman sold 1,155 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $26,911.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,881.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 326,687 shares of company stock valued at $6,816,493 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 26,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 3.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chinook Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Articles

