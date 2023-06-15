Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Lifted by Analyst

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 13th. Wedbush analyst N. Mckay now anticipates that the company will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.75. The consensus estimate for Activision Blizzard’s current full-year earnings is $3.53 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Activision Blizzard’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.82 EPS.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 12.97%.

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.53.

ATVI opened at $81.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.15. The company has a market cap of $63.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.33 and a 200-day moving average of $78.43. Activision Blizzard has a 52-week low of $70.94 and a 52-week high of $87.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Activision Blizzard

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aristotle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at about $880,055,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $742,922,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,427,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,426 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 219.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,575,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,084,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,347,000 after buying an additional 3,809,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Activision Blizzard

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 13,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

