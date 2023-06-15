Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated Reduced by SVB Leerink (NYSE:UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink decreased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 13th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now expects that the healthcare conglomerate will post earnings per share of $5.92 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $6.03. The consensus estimate for UnitedHealth Group’s current full-year earnings is $24.97 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $6.45 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $6.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $24.65 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $6.81 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $7.25 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $6.83 EPS.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on UNH. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $596.00.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $460.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $428.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $445.68 and a 52 week high of $558.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $491.90 and its 200-day moving average is $495.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.49 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of UnitedHealth Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,114,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,299,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 426,020 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $225,867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 5,784 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 19,099 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $10,126,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.18%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Read More

