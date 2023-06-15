Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Cincinnati Financial Co. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:CINF)

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 13th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now expects that the insurance provider will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.90. The consensus estimate for Cincinnati Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.65 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cincinnati Financial’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

CINF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. TheStreet raised Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.17.

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $99.97 on Thursday. Cincinnati Financial has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $130.66. The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 833.08, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cincinnati Financial

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 68.5% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 265.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $98.39 per share, for a total transaction of $98,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 47,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,784.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $98.39 per share, with a total value of $98,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,784.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $2,054,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 190,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,577,620.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,500.00%.

About Cincinnati Financial

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.