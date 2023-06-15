Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Lifted by Zacks Research

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report issued on Tuesday, June 13th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s current full-year earnings is $1.34 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HPE. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.62.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $16.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $17.25. The company has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.50.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 159,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $2,548,471.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 159,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,546,758.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 226,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $3,619,508.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 224,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,594,100.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 159,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $2,548,471.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,546,758.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 418,675 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,653 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,566,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,549,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,331 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,262,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,548,566,000 after buying an additional 4,029,860 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,550,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $877,551,000 after buying an additional 1,679,810 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,288,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $944,472,000 after acquiring an additional 6,572,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 27.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 27,661,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,651,000 after acquiring an additional 6,019,701 shares during the period. 81.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.