Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Lowered by Zacks Research

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) – Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Meritage Homes in a report issued on Tuesday, June 13th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now forecasts that the construction company will earn $3.79 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.83. The consensus estimate for Meritage Homes’ current full-year earnings is $15.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Meritage Homes’ FY2023 earnings at $15.04 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.38 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.14.

Meritage Homes Stock Down 2.2 %

Meritage Homes stock opened at $128.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.59. Meritage Homes has a fifty-two week low of $62.51 and a fifty-two week high of $133.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $1.03. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Meritage Homes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.41%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.64, for a total transaction of $249,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Meritage Homes news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $491,517.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,389,042.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.64, for a total value of $249,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,400 shares of company stock worth $926,077. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Meritage Homes

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 36.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

See Also

