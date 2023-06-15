R. H. Seale Sells 22,300 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total transaction of $633,543.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 493,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,013,346.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Q2 Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE QTWO opened at $27.79 on Thursday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.91 and a 52-week high of $49.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QTWO. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Q2 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Q2 from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Q2 from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. BTIG Research upgraded Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Q2

Q2 Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Q2 by 175.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Q2 by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Q2 by 370.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Q2 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies.

Featured Articles

