RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Stock analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 65.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Guggenheim lowered their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.60.

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

RAPT Therapeutics Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RAPT opened at $21.10 on Thursday. RAPT Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.95 and a 52-week high of $32.45. The stock has a market cap of $724.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

RAPT Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RAPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RAPT Therapeutics will post -3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider William Ho sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total transaction of $94,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RAPT Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RAPT. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 6.9% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 15.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.