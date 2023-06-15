Realty Income Co. (O) to Issue Jun 23 Dividend of $0.26 on July 14th

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) announced a jun 23 dividend on Tuesday, June 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.2555 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 14th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th.

Realty Income has increased its dividend by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 30 years. Realty Income has a dividend payout ratio of 212.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Realty Income to earn $4.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.7%.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Price Performance

O stock opened at $61.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Realty Income has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $75.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a PE ratio of 43.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on O. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of O. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 6,231.4% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter valued at $40,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 80.5% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 25.3% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.