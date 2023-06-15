Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) CFO Manmeet Singh Soni Sells 78,085 Shares of Stock

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) CFO Manmeet Singh Soni sold 78,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.89, for a total value of $8,034,165.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,006,306.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Manmeet Singh Soni also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 15th, Manmeet Singh Soni sold 21,507 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $1,818,631.92.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:RETA opened at $102.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.75. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.47 and a 1-year high of $106.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Reata Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RETA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.34) by ($0.80). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 922.50% and a negative net margin of 9,897.91%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.73 million. Analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink raised shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. SVB Securities raised Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reata Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RETA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 4,398 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 930.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,643,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,587,000 after purchasing an additional 85,409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

See Also

