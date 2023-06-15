Regal Partners Ltd Acquires New Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Regal Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 324,617 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $28,203,000. Walt Disney comprises approximately 6.5% of Regal Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Wafra Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,192,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 33,391 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $92.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $126.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.09, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.57 and a 200 day moving average of $97.23.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on DIS. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Macquarie cut Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.36.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

