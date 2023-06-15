Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Sold by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd trimmed its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 5,833 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Regency Centers in the first quarter valued at $243,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 24.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 8,175 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on REG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Regency Centers from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Regency Centers from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.09.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

Regency Centers stock opened at $60.84 on Thursday. Regency Centers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.97 and a fifty-two week high of $68.56. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 115.56%.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

