Renren (NYSE:RENN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Renren (NYSE:RENN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Renren Stock Up 1.7 %
RENN stock opened at $1.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.42. Renren has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $33.91.
Renren (NYSE:RENN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.15 million during the quarter.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Renren during the 1st quarter worth $617,000. Two Seas Capital LP boosted its position in Renren by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 322,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,056,000 after purchasing an additional 131,926 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Renren by 238.6% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 54,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 93,287 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Renren by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92,452 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Renren during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. 21.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Renren, Inc engages in the Software as a Service (SaaS) business, which includes an all-in-one real estate solution provider and a large community for the trucking industry in the United States. The company was founded by Chen Yi Zhou in November 2002 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.
