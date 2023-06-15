Renren (NYSE:RENN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Renren (NYSE:RENN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Renren Stock Up 1.7 %

RENN stock opened at $1.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.42. Renren has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $33.91.

Get Renren alerts:

Renren (NYSE:RENN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.15 million during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Renren

Institutional Trading of Renren

In other news, major shareholder Group Corp. Softbank sold 152,870,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.03, for a total transaction of $4,586,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,388,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,521,653.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Renren during the 1st quarter worth $617,000. Two Seas Capital LP boosted its position in Renren by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 322,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,056,000 after purchasing an additional 131,926 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Renren by 238.6% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 54,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 93,287 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Renren by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92,452 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Renren during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. 21.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Renren

(Get Rating)

Renren, Inc engages in the Software as a Service (SaaS) business, which includes an all-in-one real estate solution provider and a large community for the trucking industry in the United States. The company was founded by Chen Yi Zhou in November 2002 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Renren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.