Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.87.

QSR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

In related news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $2,422,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,574,231.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $2,422,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,305 shares in the company, valued at $7,574,231.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total transaction of $1,086,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,634 shares in the company, valued at $8,444,301.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,772 shares of company stock worth $7,366,731. 1.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 1.0 %

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Canoe Financial LP bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth about $139,145,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 351.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,297,288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $148,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,595 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,797,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $389,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,652 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 443.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,795,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $120,526,000 after buying an additional 1,464,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,003,000. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QSR stock opened at $76.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.57. The company has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.97. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of $46.68 and a 52 week high of $76.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 67.07%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

