Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,629 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 0.8% of Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $2,717,000. Markel Corp raised its holdings in Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $1,496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,250,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,250,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,018,374 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.06%.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.08.
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
