Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,629 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 0.8% of Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $2,717,000. Markel Corp raised its holdings in Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $1,496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,250,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,250,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,018,374 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Price Performance

NYSE V opened at $223.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.46. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $235.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $418.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.08.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.