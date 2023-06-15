Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Has $495,000 Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 37,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 22,295 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,951,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,148,938,000 after purchasing an additional 15,384,593 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. 92 Resources restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $90.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $67.13 and a 1 year high of $107.92.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $1,673,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,821.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $1,673,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,948 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,821.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $780,699.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 213,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,273,529.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,151 shares of company stock valued at $17,523,816 over the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

