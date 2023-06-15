Reviewing Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) & Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) and Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras and Advantage Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 1 5 2 0 2.13 Advantage Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras currently has a consensus target price of $14.67, suggesting a potential upside of 5.59%. Advantage Energy has a consensus target price of $12.29, suggesting a potential upside of 123.40%. Given Advantage Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Advantage Energy is more favorable than Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras $124.06 billion 0.73 $36.62 billion $5.40 2.57 Advantage Energy $392.56 million 2.32 $328.35 million $2.33 2.36

This table compares Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras and Advantage Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has higher revenue and earnings than Advantage Energy. Advantage Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advantage Energy has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras and Advantage Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 28.50% 44.84% 17.84% Advantage Energy 83.29% 24.32% 17.68%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.3% of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras beats Advantage Energy on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production. The Refining, Transportation and Marketing segment involves refining, logistics, transportation, trading operations, oil products and crude oil exports and imports, and petrochemical investments. The Gas and Power segment includes transportation and trading of natural and liquefied natural gas, the generation and trading of electric power, and the fertilizer business. The Corporate and Other Business segment comprises the financing activities not attributable to other segments including corporate financial management, and central administrative overhead and actuarial expenses. The company was founded on October 3, 1953 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

