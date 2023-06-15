Reviewing World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) and AMC Entertainment (NYSE:APE)

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) and AMC Entertainment (NYSE:APE – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.6% of World Wrestling Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.9% of World Wrestling Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares World Wrestling Entertainment and AMC Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets World Wrestling Entertainment 13.24% 38.41% 14.46% AMC Entertainment N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score World Wrestling Entertainment 0 5 5 0 2.50 AMC Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and AMC Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.

World Wrestling Entertainment currently has a consensus target price of $105.56, indicating a potential upside of 3.55%. Given World Wrestling Entertainment’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe World Wrestling Entertainment is more favorable than AMC Entertainment.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares World Wrestling Entertainment and AMC Entertainment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio World Wrestling Entertainment $1.29 billion 5.88 $195.59 million $1.95 52.28 AMC Entertainment $4.08 billion N/A N/A N/A N/A

World Wrestling Entertainment has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AMC Entertainment.

Summary

World Wrestling Entertainment beats AMC Entertainment on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc., an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment. The Live Events segment is involved in the sale of tickets; provision of event services; and sale of travel packages related to its live events. The Consumer Products segment engages in merchandising of WWE branded products, such as video games, toys, and apparel through licensing arrangements and direct-to-consumer sales, as well as through e-commerce platforms. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

