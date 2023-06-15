Reviewing World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) & Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSEL)

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) and Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSEL – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares World Wrestling Entertainment and Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio World Wrestling Entertainment $1.29 billion 5.88 $195.59 million $1.95 52.28 Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment $333.20 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

World Wrestling Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

69.6% of World Wrestling Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 38.9% of World Wrestling Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares World Wrestling Entertainment and Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets World Wrestling Entertainment 13.24% 38.41% 14.46% Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for World Wrestling Entertainment and Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score World Wrestling Entertainment 0 5 5 0 2.50 Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A

World Wrestling Entertainment currently has a consensus target price of $105.56, indicating a potential upside of 3.55%. Given World Wrestling Entertainment’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe World Wrestling Entertainment is more favorable than Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment.

Summary

World Wrestling Entertainment beats Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc., an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment. The Live Events segment is involved in the sale of tickets; provision of event services; and sale of travel packages related to its live events. The Consumer Products segment engages in merchandising of WWE branded products, such as video games, toys, and apparel through licensing arrangements and direct-to-consumer sales, as well as through e-commerce platforms. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix. The company distributes and exhibits VOD content directly to consumers through various digital platforms, such as connected TVs, smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the web through its owned and operated AVOD or FAST channel networks. It also produces and licenses movies, television series, and programs; and produces long and short-form original content. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cos Cob, Connecticut. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. is a subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul Productions, LLC.

