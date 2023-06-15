RFG Advisory LLC Sells 3,828 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,832 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,828 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $310.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Macquarie raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $316.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.74.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

Microsoft Stock Up 0.9 %

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,169,370.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,169,370.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT stock opened at $337.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $339.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $309.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

