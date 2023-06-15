RFG Advisory LLC Sells 4,689 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,689 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,881,822,000 after acquiring an additional 223,342,974 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,134,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,169,921,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186,645 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,242.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,894,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $608,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,614 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.8% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,537,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $543,637,000 after buying an additional 1,947,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,744,000.

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $270.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $69.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $202.05 and a 12 month high of $271.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $251.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.29.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

