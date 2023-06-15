Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI) and SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA) Head to Head Analysis

SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA – Get Rating) and Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SCI Engineered Materials and Rice Acquisition Corp. II’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SCI Engineered Materials $23.47 million 0.79 $1.96 million $0.47 8.68 Rice Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A $4.07 million N/A N/A

Rice Acquisition Corp. II has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SCI Engineered Materials.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SCI Engineered Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A Rice Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for SCI Engineered Materials and Rice Acquisition Corp. II, as provided by MarketBeat.

Profitability

This table compares SCI Engineered Materials and Rice Acquisition Corp. II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SCI Engineered Materials 8.82% 24.72% 17.41% Rice Acquisition Corp. II N/A -17.93% -4.49%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.7% of SCI Engineered Materials shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.5% of Rice Acquisition Corp. II shares are held by institutional investors. 19.7% of SCI Engineered Materials shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Rice Acquisition Corp. II shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

SCI Engineered Materials has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rice Acquisition Corp. II has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SCI Engineered Materials beats Rice Acquisition Corp. II on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SCI Engineered Materials

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. engages in the manufacture and supply of advanced materials for physical vapor deposition thin film applications. Its products include sputtering targets, evaporation materials, datasheets, ceramic powders and substrates. The firm’s services include vacuum hot pressing, machining, and bonding. Its markets include automotive, optical coatings, and defense and aerospace. The company was founded by Edward R. Funk and Ingeborg V. Funk in 1987 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

About Rice Acquisition Corp. II

Rice Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Rice Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

