Richard K. Crumly Sells 10,000 Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total transaction of $763,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 328,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,106,948.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

XPEL Stock Performance

NASDAQ XPEL opened at $77.53 on Thursday. XPEL, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.99 and a 1-year high of $87.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.50 and a 200-day moving average of $69.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.86 and a beta of 1.91.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. XPEL had a return on equity of 37.55% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $85.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.86 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on XPEL from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of XPEL in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cim LLC increased its position in XPEL by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in XPEL by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 151,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,765,000 after purchasing an additional 88,412 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in XPEL during the 4th quarter worth $487,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in XPEL in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. 59.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

