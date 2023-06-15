Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) Director Alissa Fitzgerald Sells 8,000 Shares

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) Director Alissa Fitzgerald sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total value of $10,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,318.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Alissa Fitzgerald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 12th, Alissa Fitzgerald sold 40,447 shares of Rigetti Computing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total transaction of $57,030.27.

NASDAQ RGTI opened at $1.22 on Thursday. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $5.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 5.67.

Rigetti Computing ( NASDAQ:RGTI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 million. Rigetti Computing had a negative net margin of 567.88% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Rigetti Computing from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Rigetti Computing from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGTI. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the third quarter worth about $1,447,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Rigetti Computing by 170.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 74,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 47,207 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Rigetti Computing by 70.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 10,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Rigetti Computing in the third quarter valued at $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.29% of the company’s stock.

Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

