Robert W. Baird Boosts Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target to $330.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on HD. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.43.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $299.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $293.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.58. The stock has a market cap of $301.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Insider Activity

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. Home Depot’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 105,205.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,472,867,000 after buying an additional 10,984,516 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 30,077.5% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,140,519 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $20,806,000 after buying an additional 6,120,171 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 29,554.9% during the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 5,109,249 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,109,000 after buying an additional 5,092,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 26,657.7% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

