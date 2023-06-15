Rock Tech Lithium (CVE:RCK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.02

Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (CVE:RCK – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$2.02 and last traded at C$2.03, with a volume of 35910 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Rock Tech Lithium from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Rock Tech Lithium Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$195.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.55.

Rock Tech Lithium Company Profile

Rock Tech Lithium ( CVE:RCK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The mining company reported C($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Rock Tech Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Georgia Lake lithium project comprising 277 claim units and 41 mining leases located in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Rock Tech Resources Inc and changed its name to Rock Tech Lithium Inc in April 2010.

