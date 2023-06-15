Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $1.18 on September 11th

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 13th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.18 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, September 11th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%.

Rockwell Automation has increased its dividend by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Rockwell Automation has a payout ratio of 36.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Rockwell Automation to earn $12.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.8%.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $312.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $282.04 and its 200 day moving average is $279.06. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $317.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.41. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,529,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,293,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 489 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.56, for a total transaction of $145,017.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,820,285.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,855 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,529,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,293,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,067 shares of company stock worth $4,638,955. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,212,750,000 after buying an additional 106,641 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,004,000 after purchasing an additional 457,383 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,638,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $774,411,000 after purchasing an additional 320,524 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,375,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $695,560,000 after purchasing an additional 51,561 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 87,404.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,236,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.67.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

