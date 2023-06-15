Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $1.18 on September 11th

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 13th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.18 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, September 11th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%.
Rockwell Automation has increased its dividend by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Rockwell Automation has a payout ratio of 36.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Rockwell Automation to earn $12.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.8%.
Rockwell Automation Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $312.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $282.04 and its 200 day moving average is $279.06. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $317.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.
Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation
In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,529,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,293,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 489 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.56, for a total transaction of $145,017.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,820,285.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,855 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,529,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,293,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,067 shares of company stock worth $4,638,955. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rockwell Automation
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,212,750,000 after buying an additional 106,641 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,004,000 after purchasing an additional 457,383 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,638,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $774,411,000 after purchasing an additional 320,524 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,375,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $695,560,000 after purchasing an additional 51,561 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 87,404.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,236,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.67.
About Rockwell Automation
Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.
