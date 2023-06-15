Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA Decreases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America cut their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Pfizer Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of PFE opened at $39.35 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.17 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.21. The firm has a market cap of $222.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.28%.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $231,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,813,594 shares of company stock worth $5,076,999. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

