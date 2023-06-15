Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA Has $724,000 Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA lessened its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Chevron by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,906,309,000 after buying an additional 3,711,923 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after purchasing an additional 24,467,521 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $3,058,235,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,393,138,000 after buying an additional 189,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,164,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,542,358,000 after buying an additional 354,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.68.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $157.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.82. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $132.54 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.23 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.61%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

