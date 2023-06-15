Round Hill Music Royalty Fund Limited (LON:RHM) Plans $0.01 Dividend

Round Hill Music Royalty Fund Limited (LON:RHM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON RHM opened at GBX 0.77 ($0.01) on Thursday. Round Hill Music Royalty Fund has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.62 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1.04 ($0.01). The stock has a market cap of £3.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.60 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.84, a quick ratio of 8.70 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.73.

Round Hill Music Royalty Fund Limited invests in music intellectual property. It owns and operates a portfolio of 51 catalogues of music copyright properties. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Saint Peter Port, the Channel Islands.

