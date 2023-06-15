Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) – Analysts at Raymond James upped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Royal Gold in a report released on Tuesday, June 13th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.86. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Royal Gold’s current full-year earnings is $3.92 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Royal Gold’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.66 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.66 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 5th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Royal Gold from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Royal Gold from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.44.

Royal Gold Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $117.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.23. Royal Gold has a one year low of $84.54 and a one year high of $147.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.19.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.77 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 38.80%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Royal Gold

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGLD. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Royal Gold by 16.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,651,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $603,382,000 after acquiring an additional 659,652 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,153,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $588,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,360 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,584,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,024,000 after purchasing an additional 249,118 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,552,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,396,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,078,000 after buying an additional 205,055 shares during the period. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Royal Gold news, COO Mark Isto sold 9,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.89, for a total value of $1,370,657.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,318,705.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Mark Isto sold 9,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.89, for a total transaction of $1,370,657.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,318,705.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Hayes sold 2,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $304,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,895 shares of company stock worth $1,972,930. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.55%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

See Also

