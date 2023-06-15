RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th.

RPT Realty has decreased its dividend by an average of 16.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. RPT Realty has a dividend payout ratio of -1,400.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect RPT Realty to earn $1.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.8%.

RPT Realty Stock Down 0.5 %

RPT opened at $10.33 on Thursday. RPT Realty has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $11.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $895.07 million, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.34 and a 200-day moving average of $9.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RPT Realty

Several research analysts have commented on RPT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on RPT Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on RPT Realty from $10.00 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RPT Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in RPT Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in RPT Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in RPT Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in RPT Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in RPT Realty by 812.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust, which develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

