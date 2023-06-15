Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Insider Brendan Martin Mulshine Sells 25,000 Shares

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) insider Brendan Martin Mulshine sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $1,067,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,592 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,586.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brendan Martin Mulshine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 6th, Brendan Martin Mulshine sold 35,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.71, for a total transaction of $1,459,850.00.

Shares of RYAN opened at $42.33 on Thursday. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $32.13 and a one year high of $46.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 75.59 and a beta of 0.43.

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $457.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.53 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 40.74%. Ryan Specialty’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RYAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet raised Ryan Specialty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.88.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAN. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the 1st quarter valued at $515,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the 1st quarter valued at $380,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,747,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006,018 shares in the last quarter. 26.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

