Safestore Holdings plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 9.90 (LON:SAFE)

Safestore Holdings plc (LON:SAFE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.90 ($0.12) per share on Thursday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:SAFE opened at GBX 892 ($11.16) on Thursday. Safestore has a fifty-two week low of GBX 744.50 ($9.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,183 ($14.80). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 961.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 969.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 426.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.10, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,065 ($13.33) price target on shares of Safestore in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

About Safestore

In other Safestore news, insider Frederic Vecchioli sold 63,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 899 ($11.25), for a total value of £572,474.21 ($716,309.07). Insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

