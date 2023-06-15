Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of SAL opened at $24.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.18 million, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.60. Salisbury Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.89 and a 1-year high of $32.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.22). Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 23.34%. The company had revenue of $13.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 million. Analysts expect that Salisbury Bancorp will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Salisbury Bancorp Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salisbury Bancorp

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Salisbury Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 4.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 34.2% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 6.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. 25.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.

