Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) CEO Sanjit Biswas Sells 89,800 Shares of Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total value of $2,684,122.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,207,760.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $1,765,468.00.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Sanjit Biswas sold 57,477 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $1,150,689.54.

On Tuesday, May 16th, Sanjit Biswas sold 58,129 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $1,150,954.20.

On Tuesday, May 9th, Sanjit Biswas sold 55,571 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $1,064,740.36.

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $1,549,050.00.

On Tuesday, April 25th, Sanjit Biswas sold 20,864 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $432,510.72.

On Tuesday, April 18th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $1,972,008.00.

On Tuesday, April 11th, Sanjit Biswas sold 53,679 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total value of $1,034,931.12.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Sanjit Biswas sold 83,812 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $1,651,934.52.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $1,607,420.00.

NYSE IOT opened at $30.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.02. Samsara Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $30.91.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IOT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Samsara from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Samsara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Samsara from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Samsara from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Samsara from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the first quarter worth about $370,994,000. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the first quarter worth about $181,957,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Samsara by 84.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,636,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495,366 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Samsara by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,326,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,073,000 after purchasing an additional 320,468 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Samsara by 18.1% in the third quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 5,279,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,719,000 after purchasing an additional 809,646 shares during the period. 43.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

