Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF) vs. Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Financial Analysis

Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF – Get Rating) and Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.1% of Sanofi shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.1% of Novartis shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Novartis shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Sanofi and Novartis, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sanofi 0 0 0 0 N/A Novartis 2 5 3 0 2.10

Earnings and Valuation

Novartis has a consensus price target of $82.25, suggesting a potential downside of 17.49%. Given Novartis’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Novartis is more favorable than Sanofi.

This table compares Sanofi and Novartis’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sanofi N/A N/A N/A $3.08 32.65 Novartis $50.55 billion 4.18 $6.96 billion $3.25 30.67

Novartis has higher revenue and earnings than Sanofi. Novartis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sanofi, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sanofi and Novartis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sanofi N/A N/A N/A Novartis 13.78% 23.29% 11.64%

Dividends

Sanofi pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Novartis pays an annual dividend of $2.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Sanofi pays out 90.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Novartis pays out 69.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Novartis has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Summary

Novartis beats Sanofi on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products. In addition, it offers poliomyelitis, pertussis, and hib pediatric vaccines; influenza, booster, meningitis, and travel and endemic vaccines, which includes hepatitis A, typhoid, cholera, yellow fever, and rabies vaccines. The company also provides cough, cold, and flu, allergy, and pain care products, as well as physical, mental, and digestive wellness products; and offers body lotions, anti-itch products, moisturizing and soothing lotions, body and foot creams, and eczema powders. Further, it has a collaboration and license agreement with Exscientia to develop up to 15 novel small-molecule for oncology and immunology; ABL Bio, Inc. to develop ABL301 for Parkinson's disease; Blackstone Life Sciences to develop pivotal studies and clinical development program; and Seagen Inc. to design, develop, and commercialize antibody-drug conjugates for cancer. Additionally, the company has a collaboration agreement with IGM Biosciences, Inc. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize IgM antibody; Skyhawk Therapeutics, Inc to discover and develop novel small molecules; and Amunix Pharmaceuticals, Inc for T-cell engagers and cytokine therapies. It also enters in a strategic collaboration with Scribe Therapeutics Inc. to develop genome editing technologies; and co-promotion service agreement with Provention Bio, Inc. for the commercialization of teplizumab. The company was formerly known as Sanofi-Aventis and changed its name to Sanofi in May 2011. Sanofi was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products. The Sandoz segment develops, manufactures, and markets finished dosage forms of small molecule pharmaceuticals to third parties. It also provides protein- or other biotechnology-based products, including biosimilars; and biotechnology manufacturing services; and anti-infectives, such as active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates primarily antibiotics. Novartis AG has a license and collaboration agreement with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals to develop, manufacture, and commercialize inclisiran, a therapy to reduce LDL cholesterol. Novartis AG was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

