Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 287,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,212 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $9,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,091,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 440.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $36.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $36.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.43.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

