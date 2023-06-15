Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stake Lifted by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 124,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,086,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 223,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,198,000 after acquiring an additional 48,182 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 207,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after acquiring an additional 18,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 252,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHF opened at $36.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.43. The company has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $36.39.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

