Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC

Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 139,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 12.1% of Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $10,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 761.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $72.41 on Thursday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $65.96 and a 52 week high of $79.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

