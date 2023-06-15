Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stock Position Boosted by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,891 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 256.3% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $51.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $41.20 and a twelve month high of $51.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.70.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

