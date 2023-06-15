Seaport Res Ptn Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for KB Home’s FY2024 earnings at $4.83 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on KBH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of KB Home in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of KB Home from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of KB Home from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of KB Home from $39.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a report on Monday, March 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.65.

Get KB Home alerts:

KB Home Price Performance

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $49.75 on Wednesday. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $24.78 and a fifty-two week high of $51.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.25.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.40. KB Home had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that KB Home will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

KB Home announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 15.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at KB Home

In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 150,000 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $6,789,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,472,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,648,835.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KB Home

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 1st quarter worth about $285,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 975,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,179,000 after acquiring an additional 32,308 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 15,399 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC increased its stake in KB Home by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 135,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after buying an additional 31,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.