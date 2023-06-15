Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on PulteGroup, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for PulteGroup in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst K. Zener anticipates that the construction company will earn $2.50 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for PulteGroup’s current full-year earnings is $9.21 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PulteGroup’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.49 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.61 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.89 EPS.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 16.22%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share.

PulteGroup Trading Down 0.9 %

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded PulteGroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on PulteGroup from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.73.

PHM opened at $73.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.24 and its 200-day moving average is $56.75. PulteGroup has a 52-week low of $35.03 and a 52-week high of $74.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.34.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.51%.

Insider Activity at PulteGroup

In other news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $1,004,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,741,567.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other PulteGroup news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total transaction of $7,700,323.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,879,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $1,004,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,741,567.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 228,102 shares of company stock worth $15,101,034 in the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PulteGroup

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 222.9% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 90.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

About PulteGroup

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

