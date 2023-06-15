Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Acquires 2,000 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA raised its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in PayPal were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 273.9% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL opened at $63.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.97. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.95 and a 12-month high of $103.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PYPL. Atlantic Securities lowered PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on PayPal from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on PayPal from $108.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on PayPal from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.74.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.