Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Buys Shares of 1,532 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,532 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avala Global LP purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,455,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 18,702 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 7,492 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 578,093 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $84,483,000 after purchasing an additional 17,524 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 65.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,478 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 18,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC raised NVIDIA from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $322.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $440.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $472.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.08.

NVIDIA stock opened at $429.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $430.00. The company has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $315.59 and its 200-day moving average is $241.88.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.33%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total transaction of $48,297,750.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 676,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,702,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total transaction of $48,297,750.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 676,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,702,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,397,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,514,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 254,386 shares of company stock worth $97,248,000. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

