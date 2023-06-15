Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Has $2.05 Million Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA lessened its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. General Mills accounts for about 1.6% of Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GIS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in General Mills by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,625,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,030,000 after acquiring an additional 360,830 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,358,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,206,000 after acquiring an additional 50,601 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 123,599.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,723,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,051 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,907,000 after purchasing an additional 75,902 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,249,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $80.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.27. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.94 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,086,571.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,849,178 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.76.

General Mills Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

